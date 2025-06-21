X!

Belarus frees Estonian political prisoner

News
Estonian and United Nations flags on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building.
Estonian and United Nations flags on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

An Estonian political prisoner detained in Belarus was freed alongside 13 others in a U.S.-backed deal on Saturday.

Estonian citizen Allan Roio was released from a Belarusian prison with the help of the diplomatic efforts of the United States, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Roio had been imprisoned since January 2024. The Belarusian regime suspected him of establishing an extremist organisation, and he was sentenced to six and a half years in prison along with a fine of nearly €6,000. 

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said efforts for his release have lasted for almost 18 months.

"In January 2024, we received information that the Belarusian authorities had detained an Estonian citizen in Minsk. Since then, the embassy and our diplomats have been in constant contact with Roio and his family. I would like to thank President Donald Trump, Keith Kellogg, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine, and his team, as well as all the US and Estonian diplomats and partners who worked determinedly and continuously to bring our citizen home," the minister said.

In September 2020, Roio founded the NGO Fund of Belarusian Friends in Estonia, aimed at collecting donations for people fleeing the Belarusian regime.

However, the NGO did not carry out any substantial activities and was removed from the business register a few months later, the ministry said in a statement. The NGO was established on Estonian territory following Estonian legislation.

The sudden release came as U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg visited Minsk on Saturday and held a meeting with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

In total, 14 political prisoners were released on Saturday and transported to Lithuania. This included Belarusian, Polish, Latvian, Swedish and Japanese citizens alongside Roio.

"They are now safe in Lithuania and are receiving proper care," said Lithuania's Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys in a post on social media.

The most notable was Siarhei Tsikhanouski, husband of Belarusian democratic opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who had been imprisoned since 2020.

"This is a significant victory for the Belarusian opposition, but we must not forget that the current regime continues to hold thousands of political prisoners," Tsahkna said.

"We call on the Belarusian regime to immediately and unconditionally end the repression of its people and to release all political prisoners."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly advises against travel to Belarus and urges Estonian citizens currently in the country for a short stay to consider the necessity of their stay and, if possible, return to Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:52

Belarus frees Estonian political prisoner

17:06

One dead, one hospitalized after boat capsizes off Estonian coast

16:01

In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country Updated

14:46

Gallery: President Karis pays tribute to Estonia's reservists of the year

13:41

Ministry official: Nordica aircraft sale deal close to being signed

12:38

Next US ambassador: Estonia has been called 'megaphone for American requests'

10:59

Tallinn emergency care, nationwide mental health help during Midsummer holidays

09:57

Three Tallinn coalition parties willing to lower, not eliminate kindergarten fees Updated

08:54

Military experts say Baltic Defense Line is being built to be seen

20.06

Turkish jets rehearse in Tallinn ahead of Victory Day air show in Pärnu

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.06

Baltics, Nordics, Poland call for Russian soldier Schengen zone visa ban Updated

20.06

Baltic Defense Line anti-tank ditch construction underway in Estonia

20.06

Turkish jets rehearse in Tallinn ahead of Victory Day air show in Pärnu

20.06

Two military bases in Estonia scene of unauthorized drone flights last autumn

12:38

Next US ambassador: Estonia has been called 'megaphone for American requests'

16.06

Turkey's top air display team to give Victory Day show over Pärnu beach

08:54

Military experts say Baltic Defense Line is being built to be seen

20.06

Watch: Bear and three cubs frolic on camera in Estonia's Lääne-Viru County

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo