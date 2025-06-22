Meeting in support of Israel held in Tallinn

The Elisha Training Center and the Estonian branch of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, also known as the Israel Center, organized a demonstration in support of Israel on Toompea Hill on Saturday.

Music and speeches from supporters of Israel were featured at the event.

Participants included the Estonian Jewish Community, the Christian Fellowship of the Isamaa party, Tallinn's Oleviste Congregation, the Kiviõli Free Congregation and several other organizations.

