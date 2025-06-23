X!

Gallery: Victory Day Parade 2025

{{1750658340000 | amCalendar}}
Victory Day parade in Pärnu.
Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonia held its Victory Day parade in Pärnu this year, with Estonian Defense Forces, Defense League and allied units in attendance for a total of around 1,000 participants.

Victory Day celebrations began at 8 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony at Independence Square, followed by a wreath-laying at the War of Independence Memorial and the unification of the Victory Flame at Alevi Cemetery at 9 a.m.

An ecumenical service was held at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church.

The parade, which kicked off at 11 a.m., featured members of the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit), the Women's Home Defense organization (Naiskodukaitse), the Home Daughters (Kodutütred) and the Young Eagles (Noorkotkad) from the Western Defense District. Flag detachments from the Defense League School, the Cyberdefense Unit, and the Guard Service are also represented. Participating alongside them in Pärnu are partners from the Police and Border Guard Board, the Prison Service, the Rescue Board and the Estonian Rescue Association.

During the parade, the president handed over the Victory Flame to Defense League members, who will then carry it to their respective home counties.

This year's flame-bearers are volunteer contributors to "Kaitse Kodu!," the Defense League's magazine, which marks its 100th anniversary this year. The Victory Flame is lit on the morning of the parade by combining the Ancient Flame and the Memorial Flame.

This is the fourth time Pärnu has hosted the Defense League's Victory Day parade. The city previously welcomed the parade in 1995, 2001 and 2012.

As per tradition, the units assembled around Vaasa Park, and the march passed in front of Endla Theater, heading toward Pikk tänav.

Victory Day was also attended by allied representatives from Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Denmark, Poland, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Sweden.

Aircraft from Estonia and its allies performed a flyover during the parade, including UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, an Augusta Westland 139 helicopter, King Air B350 and M28 airplanes, as well as F-16 fighter jets. At 2 p.m., the Turkish Air Force's aerobatic team, Turkish Stars, will present an air show over Pärnu Bay.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

