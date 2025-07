Watch: European Women's Football Championship finals live on ERR this July

The 2025 UEFA European Women's Football Championship finals get underway on Wednesday, July 2 in Switzerland. Football fans can watch the action from the tournament all the way up to the final on July 27 live on ETV2 or by following the links in this article.

With games taking place in eight Swiss cities from July 2-27, ETV 2 will be showing all the games below live during the competition.

First up, will be Iceland versus Finland, followed by hosts Switzerland against Norway, both on Wednesday evening.

All times listed are local Estonian time.

Wednesday, July 2

Group A

6.50 p.m. Iceland v Finland

9.45 p.m. Switzerland v Norway

Thursday, July 3

Group B

6.50 p.m. Belgium v Italy

9.50 p.m. Spain v Portugal

Friday, July 4

Group C

6.50 p.m. Denmark v Sweden

9.50 p.m. Germany v Poland

Saturday, July 5

Group D

6.50 p.m. Wales v Netherlands

9.50 p.m. France v England

Sunday, July 6

Group A

6.50 p.m. Norway v Finland

9.50 p.m. Switzerland v Iceland

Monday, July 7

Group B

6.50 p.m. Spain v Belgium

9.50 p.m. Portugal v Italy

Tuesday, July 8

Group C

6.50 p.m. Germany v Denmark

9.50 p.m. Poland v Sweden

Wednesday, July 9

Group D

6.50 p.m. England v Netherlands

9.50 p.m. France v Wales

Thursday, July 10

Group A

9.50 p.m. Norway v Iceland

Friday, July 11

Group B

9.50 p.m. Portugal v Belgium

Saturday, July 12

Group C

9.50 p.m. Sweden v Germany

Sunday, July 13

Group D

9.50 p.m. Netherlands v France

Quarter Finals

Wednesday, July 16

QF 1

9.35 p.m. (TBC)

Thursday, July 17

QF 2

9.35 p.m. (TBC)

Friday, July 18

QF3

9.35 p.m. (TBC)

Saturday, July 19

QF4

9.35 p.m. (TBC)

Semi Finals

Tuesday, July 22

SF1

9.35 p.m. (TBC)

Wednesday, July 23

SF2

9.35 p.m. (TBC)

Final

Sunday, July 27

9.35 p.m. (TBC)

