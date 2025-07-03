Watch live from 7 p.m.: First performance at 2025 Song and Dance Festival

On Thursday, July 3, the XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival "Iseoma" gets underway with the first performance of the Dance Festival at the Kalev Central Stadium in Tallinn. Viewers can watch the performance live on ERR's channels from 7 p.m.

At the opening of the Song and Dance Festival, the ceremonial fire will be lit at Kalev Central Stadium and Prime Minister Kristan Michal (Reform) will give a speech.

The Dance Festival performance will include almost 11,000 dancers and gymnasts.

The full schedule of the 2025 Song and Dance Festival along with links to watch and listen to the performances can be found here,

