Watch LIVE: Folk music performance of the Song and Dance Festival 'Iseoma'

The folk music celebration "Iseoma" at Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square) honors those who keep our musical heritage alive — skilled instrumentalists from both past and present, storytellers and collectors, as well as those who preserve and pass on traditions. The event features Estonian folk music that has been played and sung here for generations, spanning decades and centuries.

The artistic director of the celebration is Helin Pihlap, with Raul Markus Vaiksoo serving as assistant to the creative team. The television broadcast is directed by Rait Roland Veskemaa, hosted by Heleri All and Oliver Reimann, with Coco Rõõmusaar as editor and Kadi Katariina Priske as producer.