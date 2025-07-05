X!

Watch live at 12.50 p.m.: Song Festival Grand Procession

Tens of thousands of singers will stream through Tallinn today as part of the Song Festival Grand Procession before the first concert begins. ERR News is broadcasting the event live from 12:50 p.m..

Around 45,000 people will gather for the parade in the city center, with the first participants moving toward the Song Festival Grounds starting at 1 p.m. The first performance of the Song Festival takes place at 7:30 p.m.

As a result, the city center and Narva maantee will be closed to regular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Traffic will be redirected via Reidi tee and Pirita tee, where the seaside lane of Pirita tee will operate in both directions. Narva maantee between Petrooleumi tänav and Smuuli tee will remain closed to regular traffic until 1:00 a.m. on July 6.

Streets will reopen gradually after the parade and concerts conclude.

Editor: Helen Wright

