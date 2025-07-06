Gallery: 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival main concert

Estonia's Song and Dance Festival culminated on Sunday with an almost seven-hour-long concert. More than 32,000 singers and musicians took part in the performance at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn.

Unlike Saturday's relentless rain that poured throughout the first performance, Sunday's sudden showers lifted in the evening and the sun even briefly put in an appearance to the relief of the thousands of spectators.

The 40-song program opened with wind orchestras, followed by performances from boys' and men's choirs, preschool choirs, women's choirs, symphony orchestras, children's choirs, and mixed choirs.

The concert concluded with traditional works such as Miina Härma's "Tuljak", Peep Sarapik's "Ta lendab mesipuu poole", and Gustav Ernesaks' "Mu isamaa on minu arm." You can read about their significance here.

Participating choirs include all age groups and came from all corners of Estonia. The diaspora community in America, Canada, Australia, Europe and elsewhere is also represented.

Heli Jürgenson at the main and final seven-hour concert of the "Iseoma" Song and Dance Festival takes place on July 6, 2025. Source: Ken Mürk / ERR

A "religious service" for Estonians

The Song Festival – known as Laulupidu in Estonian – is not just one of the largest choral events in the world. It's a more than 150-year-old Estonian tradition born out of an aspiration to attain national self-determination after centuries of being ruled over by foreign powers.

The festival's artistic director Heli Jürgenson said: "It is like a religious service of our people, where we affirm our faith in being Estonians."

This year's theme is "Iseoma," meaning "Kinship." It focuses on bringing together the Estonian diaspora and regional groups.

Jürgenson said the program features classics from the choral music repertoire as well as new compositions and songs in different Estonian dialects

"We sing about family, home, love, Estonia, nature, being human, the power of song," Jürgenson said. "This year's Song Festival will put a special focus on the richness of our language — dialects."

The first performance took place in the pouring rain on Saturday evening and can be watched again here.

This article was updated to add the gallery.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!