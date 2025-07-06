X!

Gallery: 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival main concert

News
{{1751789760000 | amCalendar}}
The main and final seven-hour concert of the
Open gallery
379 photos
News

Estonia's Song and Dance Festival culminated on Sunday with an almost seven-hour-long concert. More than 32,000 singers and musicians took part in the performance at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn.

Unlike Saturday's relentless rain that poured throughout the first performance, Sunday's sudden showers lifted in the evening and the sun even briefly put in an appearance to the relief of the thousands of spectators.

The 40-song program opened with wind orchestras, followed by performances from boys' and men's choirs, preschool choirs, women's choirs, symphony orchestras, children's choirs, and mixed choirs.

The concert concluded with traditional works such as Miina Härma's "Tuljak", Peep Sarapik's "Ta lendab mesipuu poole", and Gustav Ernesaks' "Mu isamaa on minu arm." You can read about their significance here.

Participating choirs include all age groups and came from all corners of Estonia. The diaspora community in America, Canada, Australia, Europe and elsewhere is also represented.

Heli Jürgenson at the main and final seven-hour concert of the "Iseoma" Song and Dance Festival takes place on July 6, 2025. Source: Ken Mürk / ERR

A "religious service" for Estonians

The Song Festival – known as Laulupidu in Estonian – is not just one of the largest choral events in the world. It's a more than 150-year-old Estonian tradition born out of an aspiration to attain national self-determination after centuries of being ruled over by foreign powers.

The festival's artistic director Heli Jürgenson said: "It is like a religious service of our people, where we affirm our faith in being Estonians."

This year's theme is "Iseoma," meaning "Kinship." It focuses on bringing together the Estonian diaspora and regional groups.

Jürgenson said the program features classics from the choral music repertoire as well as new compositions and songs in different Estonian dialects

"We sing about family, home, love, Estonia, nature, being human, the power of song," Jürgenson said. "This year's Song Festival will put a special focus on the richness of our language — dialects."

The first performance took place in the pouring rain on Saturday evening and can be watched again here.

This article was updated to add the gallery.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch live

song festival news

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

06.07

Almost 90,000 people gathered for 'Iseoma' Song Festival's final concert

06.07

Gallery: 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival main concert Updated

06.07

Helicopter crashes into sea near Estonia's Saaremaa island Updated

06.07

Healthcare workers in Estonia doubt colleagues' loyalty in a crisis

06.07

Several Estonian universities see highest admissions in years

06.07

Fuel retailers' turnover and profits up in Estonia

06.07

Rainy weather destroys much of Estonia's strawberry harvest

06.07

Galleries: Estonia's XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival 'Iseoma'

05.07

President in Song Festival speech: We cannot stop caring for one another

05.07

Watch again: Opening performance of Estonia's 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.07

Gallery: 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival main concert Updated

06.07

Helicopter crashes into sea near Estonia's Saaremaa island Updated

05.07

Watch again: Opening performance of Estonia's 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival

26.06

Watch and listen to Song and Dance Festival live on ERR's channels July 3–6

06.07

Several Estonian universities see highest admissions in years

05.07

Watch again: Song and Dance Festival Grand Procession

05.07

Song Festival brings road closures, public transport changes to Tallinn

05.07

Over 34,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food

06.07

Healthcare workers in Estonia doubt colleagues' loyalty in a crisis

06.07

Galleries: Estonia's XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival 'Iseoma'

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo