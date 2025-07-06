Watch live from 1.55 p.m.: 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival main concert

Estonia's Song and Dance Festival will culminate on Sunday with an almost seven-hour-long concert. The event will feature more than 31,000 singers and musicians and can be watched on ERR News from 1.55 p.m.

The 28th Song Festival's second performance takes place at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn beneath the iconic Song Festival Arch.

Participating choirs include all age groups and come from all corners of Estonia. The diaspora community in America, Canada, Australia, Europe and elsewhere is also represented.

The event can also be watched here with Estonian sign language.

The festival's artistic director Heli Jürgenson said the program features classics from the choral music repertoire as well as new compositions and songs in different Estonian dialects

Heli Jürgenson at the opening concert of the XVIII Song Festival "Iseoma" on July 5, 2025.. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

The Song Festival – known as Laulupidu in Estonian – is not just one of the largest choral events in the world. It's a more than 150-year-old Estonian tradition born out of an aspiration to attain national self-determination after centuries of being ruled over by foreign powers.

"It is certainly a major concert with high-quality musical value," said Jürgenson. "But in its own way, it is like a religious service of our people, where we affirm our faith in being Estonians."

This year's theme is "Iseoma," meaning "Kinship." It focuses on bringing together the Estonian diaspora and regional groups.

"We sing about family, home, love, Estonia, nature, being human, the power of song," Jürgenson said. "This year's Song Festival will put a special focus on the richness of our language — dialects."

The first performance took place in the pouring rain on Saturday evening and can be watched again here.

