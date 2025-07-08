Memorial benches for Estonia's legendary sea captains unveiled in Tallinn

On Monday, memorial benches honoring Estonia's legendary captains were unveiled with a ceremonial event at the Port of Tallinn's Old Harbor (Vanasadam).

The benches are located around the Admiralty Basin, which is set to become a future site of tribute to all of Estonia's distinguished seafarers.

Tarmo Kõuts, the initiator of the idea and a member of the Estonian Captains' Club, said the benches are a quiet yet meaningful tribute to the men who have devoted their lives and professional skills to the sea and have helped build the dignity of Estonia as a maritime nation, both at home and abroad.

"Each name here symbolizes experience, leadership, and dedication—the foundations of our maritime culture," Kõuts said.

The first to receive named markers were five Estonian deep-sea captains whose life's work has left a profound mark on both Estonian maritime history and professional seafaring culture.

These are Uno Laur (deep-sea captain, developer of maritime culture and terminology), Arno Kask (deep-sea captain, head of Estonian Shipping Company, teacher at Pärnu Maritime School), Roland Leit (deep-sea captain, first commander of the Estonian Navy after the restoration of independence), Ülo Kollo (deep-sea captain, captain of Georg Ots, Tallink's chief captain and technical director), and Eduard Hunt (deep-sea captain, harbor master of the Old Harbor).

