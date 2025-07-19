Another ASF outbreak found in Estonia, at Tartu County farm

The Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) announced the infection cluster was found at the Kisla pig farm in Kastre municipality, X from Tartu. ASF incidence in wild boar in Estonia is also estimated as high.

Restrictions have been imposed on the facility, meaning that pigs cannot be brought in or out, while human and transport movement is limited until the outbreak site is eradicated. The PTA made the discovery Friday.

Inge Saavo, head of the authority's southern region, said: "The laboratory results confirming the presence of African swine fever arrived today. The sample was taken as part of passive surveillance. All pigs kept on the farm will be culled due to the disease, as there is no treatment."

The PTA is to carry out a full cleaning and disinfection of the farm premises, and the sties can be repopulated after that. The farm will be able to claim compensation for pigs that died or were exterminated as a result of ASF.

"Restriction zones will be established within a 10-kilometer radius of the outbreak point, though no pig-farming businesses fall within these zones. Possible pig movements and contact enterprises are being identified and, if necessary, relevant restrictions will be imposed," Saavo added.

Only persons authorized by the PTA to enter the outbreak site may do so, the authority stressed, and traffic around the farm's location may be disrupted.

All ASF outbreaks among domestic pigs in Estonia since the start of the current epidemic have been diagnosed in summer, meaning the most hazardous period for pig farmers is underway. Businesses must monitor animal health especially closely and immediately inform their farm veterinarian or the PTA if any suspicion of disease arises.

The virus gets spread by infected animals but can also be transmitted via contaminated vehicles, clothing, footwear, equipment, etc., if these are not disinfected.

The most recent ASF outbreak among domestic pigs was detected in June, at the Tempo farm in Viljandi County. Over 2,700 pigs were culled as a result of that.

Additionally this year ASF has been detected in wild boar in Tartu County, in three cases this year, most recently on July 15, in the village of Kärevere, Tartu municipality.

The figure nationwide for ASF found in wild boar was 57 as of July 18, and cases have been found in Valga, Jõgeva and Pärnu counties recently, as well as in Tartu County.

Overall, findings indicate that ASF is widespread among wild boar in Estonia, while the risk of domestic pig infection is high.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!