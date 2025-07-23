EIS: IShowSpeed's team told us he has no plans to visit Russia

Estonia's Enterprise and Innovation Foundation (EIS) said streamer IShowSpeed's team confirmed there are no plans to go to Russia, after online rumors circulated that riled officials in Latvia and Lithuania.

IShowSpeed, a 20-year-old American streamer named Darren Jason Watkins Jr., visited all three Baltic states on one day last week as part of his European tour.

Estonia paid €30,000 in transport costs, while Latvia and Lithuania paid similar sums.

Earlier this week, rumours circulated that Watkins will now go to Russia. Officials in Latvia and Lithuania said they would not pay up if this proved to be true.

Enterprise and Innovation Foundation (EIS) tourism director Anneli Lepp told Delfi's Kroonika that there had been no rumors prior to the visit.

Youtuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr., known as IShowSpeed, met with Prime Minister Kristen Michal at Stenbock House on July 15, 2025. Source: Jürgen Randma/riigikantselei

However, she said EIS recently contacted Watkins' – who is also known as Speed – team to verify the information.

"Speed's team has confirmed to us that he has no plans to visit Russia," Lepp said.

She added that IShowSpeed is known for making exaggerated statements during his livestreams. "For example, he has said he plans to stream from space," Lepp noted.

EIS' Kasper Elissaar, who was responsible for organizing the visit to Estonia, said IShowSpeed's team have not yet sent an invoice, similar to the situation in Latvia and Lithuania.

During his visit to Estonia Watkins met with Prime Minister Kristen Michal and traveled between countries on a private jet.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!