Estonian women's fencing team make world championships round of 16

The Estonian women's epee team (photo taken 20239:
The Estonian women's epee team (photo taken 20239: Source: Karli Saul
The Estonian women's épée team are through to the round of 16 at the European Fencing World Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, after beating a spirited Venezuelan side 30:23 in the second round.

The foursome of Katrina Lehis, Irina Embrich, Nelli Differt, and Julia Beljajeva are seeded eighth in Tbilisi, giving them a bye in round one.

Lehis, Embrich, and Beljajeva are three-quarters of the 2020 Tokyo gold medal-winning team, and the four were already buoyed by Lehis' silver medal and Embrich's bronze in the individual épée event on Wednesday.

Venezuela were seeded 25th. Beljajeva defeated Lizzie Asis 4:2 in the opening bout, yet by the end of the third bout, the Venezuelan women were 9:8 up.

Beljajeva once again emerged as the hero of the hour in defeating Clarismar Farias 6:3 and restoring the Estonians' two-touch lead.

Differt, just outside the medals at the Paris Olympics last year, and Lehis then found their rhythm, and by the end of the sixth bout, Estonia found itself with a commanding 22:15 lead, holding on to take victory 30:23 after nine bouts.

They next face Switzerland in Saturday's round of 16. The Swiss defeated Uzbekistan, and had already met Estonia in the European Championship semifinals in Italy in June.

Estonia were five ahead in that match, but Pauline Brunner defeated Embrich 10:2, causing the Estonians to drop to the third-fourth place bronze match, having to concede to hosts Italy that time. The Swiss were runners-up after losing to Ukraine in the final.

The world championship match will begin on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Estonian time.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Estonian women's fencing team make world championships round of 16

