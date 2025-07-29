New spa hotel and conference center planned for Pärnu

A new €50 million hotel complex and conference center will be built on Pärnu's seafront and is expected to be completed by 2027.

The complex will consist of a spa hotel with a gross area of 23,000 square meters and 210 rooms. The 7,000-square-meter conference center will also feature 16 guest apartments, in addition to event spaces.

A second-floor gallery will connect the four-story buildings, and the underground parking levels will also be connected, offering more than 160 parking spaces in total.

The new facilities will be situated at Ranna puiestee 7 and Ranna puiestee 9.

A construction contract has been signed by Merko Ehitus and Anders Anderson's development company Brackmann Arendus OÜ.

"The contract includes the construction of a new seaside building complex with sea views in the first row of buildings on the Pärnu beach area, consisting of two buildings and a beach club area," Merko announced.

The value of the contract is approximately €50 million, plus value-added tax. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2027.

--

