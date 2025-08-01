Construction of complex Rail Baltic railway sections begins in Estonia

Construction is beginning on one of the most technically complex but strategically important infrastructure nodes along the Rail Baltica railway corridor, the Soodevahe junction, which will cost €38 million.

On Thursday, a construction contract was signed for one of Estonia's most technically challenging infrastructure projects, the Soodevahe junction.

The €38.8 million contract was concluded with TREF Nord AS and includes a multi-level intersection where railways of European standard gauge (1,435 mm) and the so-called old Russian gauge (1,520 mm) intersect, along with the Lagedi tee viaduct.

This location will establish a future connection between the main Rail Baltica line and the Port of Muuga, a logistical hub linking Estonian trade with the eastern coast of the Baltic Sea, and Western Europe's infrastructure networks. Construction will last 38 months.

"Although it is a short section, it carries strategic importance. It is precisely at Soodevahe that the connection between the main Rail Baltica line and the Muuga direction will be realized, enabling the routing of international cargo flows directly from the port to the heart of Europe. This junction is of vital importance for the Estonian economy," Anvar Salomets, chairman of the management board of Rail Baltic Estonia, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Rail Baltic's Soodevahe Interchange. Source: Rail Baltic

Jaanus Taro, chairman of the management board of TREF Nord, said: "At this three-level junction, two railway corridors with different gauges must be crossed, a tunnel must be built beneath them, and traffic must be maintained throughout. From an engineering perspective, it is a very demanding site."

The junction being built in Rae municipality will also include a railway tunnel.

"One of the challenges may be the construction of Estonia's first railway tunnel. We'll have to dig quite deep into the limestone, about 10 meters deep, and there's a significant amount of water overhead. The area itself is currently marshy," Taro said.

Rae municipal mayor Tarmo Gutmann said: "After the construction, the people of Lagedi hope that new light traffic connections will be created with Suur-Sõjamäe Street. It would allow easy movement between settlements, people could ride their bikes to Tallinn. That's what they're hoping for."

