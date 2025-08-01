X!

Construction of complex Rail Baltic railway sections begins in Estonia

News
Rail Baltica logo.
Rail Baltica logo. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Construction is beginning on one of the most technically complex but strategically important infrastructure nodes along the Rail Baltica railway corridor, the Soodevahe junction, which will cost €38 million.

On Thursday, a construction contract was signed for one of Estonia's most technically challenging infrastructure projects, the Soodevahe junction.

The €38.8 million contract was concluded with TREF Nord AS and includes a multi-level intersection where railways of European standard gauge (1,435 mm) and the so-called old Russian gauge (1,520 mm) intersect, along with the Lagedi tee viaduct.

This location will establish a future connection between the main Rail Baltica line and the Port of Muuga, a logistical hub linking Estonian trade with the eastern coast of the Baltic Sea, and Western Europe's infrastructure networks. Construction will last 38 months.

"Although it is a short section, it carries strategic importance. It is precisely at Soodevahe that the connection between the main Rail Baltica line and the Muuga direction will be realized, enabling the routing of international cargo flows directly from the port to the heart of Europe. This junction is of vital importance for the Estonian economy," Anvar Salomets, chairman of the management board of Rail Baltic Estonia, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Rail Baltic's Soodevahe Interchange. Source: Rail Baltic

Jaanus Taro, chairman of the management board of TREF Nord, said: "At this three-level junction, two railway corridors with different gauges must be crossed, a tunnel must be built beneath them, and traffic must be maintained throughout. From an engineering perspective, it is a very demanding site."

The junction being built in Rae municipality will also include a railway tunnel.

"One of the challenges may be the construction of Estonia's first railway tunnel. We'll have to dig quite deep into the limestone, about 10 meters deep, and there's a significant amount of water overhead. The area itself is currently marshy," Taro said.

Rae municipal mayor Tarmo Gutmann said: "After the construction, the people of Lagedi hope that new light traffic connections will be created with Suur-Sõjamäe Street. It would allow easy movement between settlements, people could ride their bikes to Tallinn. That's what they're hoping for."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:16

EDF colonel: June deadliest month for civilian casualties in 3 years of war

12:55

Economist predicts price rises will continue

12:23

Construction of complex Rail Baltic railway sections begins in Estonia

11:54

New bill bans license plate recognition cameras for traffic monitoring

11:22

Water-related deaths in Estonia down by one third to July

10:33

Peeter Kaldre: European time and the US turn

09:58

Larger drone systems to start arriving in Estonia 2026-2027

09:37

Flash estimate: July's inflation in Estonia was 5.6 percent

09:25

Estonia welcomes Ukraine's move to restore anti-corruption agencies' independence

08:43

Ott Tänak gets Rally Finland off to strong start with stage win

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.07

Damage from Russia's GPS jamming amounts to over €500,000, Estonia says

31.07

Gallery: Central Tallinn tramway falling apart

31.07

Prime minister: Prices are high because Estonia has too much retail space

31.07

Prime minister: Estonia has no plans to recognize Palestine

31.07

Two die in Tallinn-Tartu highway accident Thursday morning

29.07

Europe does away with 100 ml liquids limit on flights

28.07

29 people injured in Lux Express bus crash

30.07

Estonian bus operator apologizes after crash leaves 29 people injured

31.07

Discounts shrinking on near-expiry date food at Estonian supermarkets

31.07

Gallery: Õllesummer festival kicks off in Tallinn

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo