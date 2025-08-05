Industrial production volumes rise by 2.9% in June

In June 2025, the total production of industrial enterprises increased by 2.9 percent at constant prices compared with the corresponding month of 2024, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Helle Bunder, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that, in June, the volume of industrial production increased in more than half of the manufacturing activities, including most of the major activities.

"Looking at the larger industries, there was an increase in output in the manufacture of wood (4.0 percent), fabricated metal products (10.2 percent), computers and electronic products (8.0 percent), and electrical equipment (3.2 percent). Among the major industries, output decreased in the manufacture of food products (5.1%) and rubber and plastic products (4.7 percent)," the analyst noted.

In June 2025, 64.8 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market.

Compared with June 2024, the sales of manufacturing production increased by 3.8 percent at current prices according to working-day adjusted data. Domestic sales grew by 8.8 percent and export sales by 1.0 percent.

Change in the volume of industrial production in manufacturing compared with the corresponding month of the previous year (adjusted with the number of working days)

In June, compared with May, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production fell by 0.5 percent, whereas the production of manufacturing was up by 2.2 percent.

In energy production, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) decreased by 5.7 percent and the production of heat increased by 6 percent in June.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!