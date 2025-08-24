Ukraine's Independence Day marked with a procession in Tallinn

Ukrainians in Tallinn marked their country's Independence Day with a procession. When it comes to peace negotiations and security guarantees, Ukrainians living in Estonia are not holding out much hope.

Ukraine's Independence Day brought a few hundred people to Tallinn's Old Town for a celebration — just as in previous years, the procession was led by Ukrainian and Estonian flags. Also present was the red-and-black flag associated with Ukrainian nationalists. This year's march took place in the aftermath of the summits in Alaska and Washington. A Ukrainian translator and philologist from Lviv, now living in Estonia, does not support the land-swap proposals discussed in the U.S.

"How can we trade away territory when our people are still there, waiting for Ukraine to return? How can we abandon and forget them when there is a resistance movement, when people are fighting back? Children are growing up there, secretly attending Ukrainian schools online," said Katja Novak, a Ukrainian living in Estonia.

Ukrainians in Estonia take a sober, clear-eyed view of the upcoming negotiations.

"There's no one to talk to. The only person to make an agreement with is Putin. Who else? I don't think it's possible through third parties. That's why I believe there need to be bilateral negotiations, maybe trilateral," said Viktoria, another Ukrainian participant.

"First of all, I don't think the military would accept a ceasefire under the current terms being proposed. And secondly, it's simply not possible to negotiate with the other side. Not at all," said Irina.

When it comes to security guarantees, Ukrainians already have experience — they know that every country must ultimately rely on itself.

"I believe in the Ukrainian army. I think they are our only real guarantee — our fighters on the front lines. Europe's role is to support our military," added Novak.

On August 24, 1991, the Supreme Council of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic declared national independence. Ukraine had first declared independence earlier, on January 25, 1918.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!