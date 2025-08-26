X!

Latvia's 'Flow' brings its Oscar to Estonia for Baltic Film Days

The winning Oscar for Gints Zilbalodis' animated movie
The winning Oscar for Gints Zilbalodis' animated movie "Flow" (2024) on display with its other awards at the Latvian National Museum of Art (LNMM). March 2025. Source: Oksana Okmi Mizgajeva, Baiba Tarziera/Latvian National Museum of Art (LNMM)
The Baltics' first Oscar is in Estonia this week as the acclaimed Latvian animated feature "Flow" opens the ninth Baltic Film Days in Tallinn on Tuesday, offering moviegoers a rare chance to see the statuette up close.

"What makes this year's Baltic Film Days truly special is that audiences at Cinema Sõprus will also be able to see 'Flow''s Oscar," said festival co-organizer Kati Tihkan.

After the festival, the statuette will be placed on display at the Estonian Film Museum (EFM), where visitors can come get an up-close look at the award through September 29.

According to Tihkan, bringing the award to Estonia underscores both the strength and continued close cooperation of Baltic cinema.

"It's thanks to these close partnerships that the Baltic Film Days are in their ninth year, celebrating the anniversary of the Baltic Way with the latest films from the region," she said.

This Tuesday and Wednesday, the 2025 Baltic Film Days will also feature a selection of Latvian and Lithuanian films, from historical dramas to festival-winning comedies, along with a program of short films.

Screenings at Cinema Sõprus are free and include Estonian and English subtitles.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

