Gallery: Estonian and Latvian governments hold joint session in Tartu

The Estonian and Latvian governments met in Tartu to hold a joint session on August 27, 2025.
Governments from Estonia and Latvia held a joint session in Tartu on Wednesday to discuss security, crisis preparedness, infrastructure, digital solutions and competitiveness.

The meeting is taking place at the University of Tartu Museum in southern Estonia. This is the second joint session of the governments.

Before the session, politicians visited the Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion in Võru, and a joint press conference of the prime ministers took place after the discussions.

The day will end with the award ceremony of the Joint Award of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia for the Promotion of the Estonian and Latvian Languages at the Tartu Town Hall.

You can read more about the agenda here.

Editor: Helen Wright

