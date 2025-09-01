EstLink 1 out of service due to fault at Finnish converter station

The Estonia–Finland electricity interconnection EstLink 1 is out of service due to a fault at the Espoo converter station on the Finnish side, said Elering, the electricity and gas transmission system operator.

The interruption of EstLink 1 began at 5:46 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to Fingrid's initial urgent market message, the interconnection will remain out of service until the end of Monday's trading day on the power exchange.

The duration of the outage may change as more details about the fault become clear.

The capacity of EstLink 1 is 350 megawatts.

The cable underwent scheduled annual maintenance last week.

The connection between the counties started operating in 2007.

