Watch live on ERR: Estonia v Italy in World Cup qualifier on Friday evening

Estonia play Italy in a World Cup 2026 qualifying match on Friday evening. Watch the game live on ETV2 or by following the links in this article.

In June, Italian head coach Luciano Spalletti was replaced by 2006 World Cup winning midfielder Gennaro Gattuso. The former Milan and Glasgow Rangers star has already had spells coaching in Spain, Italy, and France, with his most recent role in Croatia at Hajduk Split.

"This preparation is perhaps a little unconventional for us. In today's football, there is so much information available that it is often possible to prepare for certain things quite accurately," said Estonian national team head coach Jürgen Henn at a press conference ahead of the game.

"But this time, the preparation has been a headache in that sense. We have looked at as much material as possible from the previous clubs where this coaching team has worked and are trying to draw some conclusions or even make predictions about what to expect."

"They have a very versatile team at their disposal, and it's difficult to say with 100 percent certainty what to expect in terms of playing style tomorrow," Henn admitted.

"However, it is clear that they will play a very strong game and are a really hungry team. We are expecting a very, very tough opponent."

Italy began their qualifying campaign with a 0-3 loss against Norway, before recording a 2-0 win at home to Moldova. Estonia have one of their first four qualifying games – against Moldova – with home and away defeats against Israel and a narrow 0-1 loss to Norway.

All the action from Bergamo can be watched live on ETV2 or by following the link here. Kick off is at 9.45 p.m. Estonian time, with coverage starting at 9.30 p.m.

---

