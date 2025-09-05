X!

Watch live on ERR: Estonia v Italy in World Cup qualifier on Friday evening

News
News

Estonia play Italy in a World Cup 2026 qualifying match on Friday evening. Watch the game live on ETV2 or by following the links in this article.

In June, Italian head coach Luciano Spalletti was replaced by 2006 World Cup winning midfielder Gennaro Gattuso. The former Milan and Glasgow Rangers star has already had spells coaching in Spain, Italy, and France, with his most recent role in Croatia at Hajduk Split.

"This preparation is perhaps a little unconventional for us. In today's football, there is so much information available that it is often possible to prepare for certain things quite accurately," said Estonian national team head coach Jürgen Henn at a press conference ahead of the game.

"But this time, the preparation has been a headache in that sense. We have looked at as much material as possible from the previous clubs where this coaching team has worked and are trying to draw some conclusions or even make predictions about what to expect."

"They have a very versatile team at their disposal, and it's difficult to say with 100 percent certainty what to expect in terms of playing style tomorrow," Henn admitted.

"However, it is clear that they will play a very strong game and are a really hungry team. We are expecting a very, very tough opponent."

Italy began their qualifying campaign with a 0-3 loss against Norway, before recording a 2-0 win at home to Moldova. Estonia have one of their first four qualifying games – against Moldova – with home and away defeats against Israel and a narrow 0-1 loss to Norway.

All the action from Bergamo can be watched live on ETV2 or by following the link here. Kick off is at 9.45 p.m. Estonian time, with coverage starting at 9.30 p.m.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Kristjan Kalkun

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:41

US to deploy tanks to Estonia, reposition HIMARs in Lithuania

16:10

Estonia warns of extreme risk of new African swine fever outbreaks

15:27

Elk spotted loose in Tallinn's Nõmme district

14:46

New Estonian ID cards experiencing glitches as store loyalty cards

14:05

Watch live on ERR: Estonia v Italy in World Cup qualifier on Friday evening

14:05

Mark Lajal, Daniil Glinka both make Cassis Challenger 75 quarterfinals

13:05

Ministry: Russian losses decreasing due to attacks with smaller forces

13:01

Estonian court accepts local challenge to planned defense supply warehouses

12:24

Gallery: New Anna-Stina Treumund show spotlights Estonian lesbian art

11:53

Meat producers with ASF cases must cover the cost of stock disposal

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

03.09

Estonian women's chess player goes to play under Russian flag

04.09

Tallinn's new 'Manhattan' high-rise to tower over Mustamäe

03.09

Estonia against EU plan to allow companies to only buy electric cars

04.09

Rise in shoplifting forcing supermarkets to find new security solutions

04.09

Divorced Tallinn couple ties knot on horseback again, 25 years later

04.09

Tallinn Transport buys 30 buses from Turkey's BMC

03.09

Tartu introduces new red bikes to city's bicycle sharing scheme

04.09

University of Tartu researcher wins €1.5 million grant to study causes of ADHD

04.09

Russia reciprocally expels Estonian diplomat

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo