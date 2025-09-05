US to deploy tanks to Estonia, reposition HIMARs in Lithuania

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said on Friday the U.S. will redeploy its HIMARs multiple rocket launcher unit to Lithuania and station a tank unit in Estonia instead.

The HIMARs unit was deployed to Estonia in 2022 after Estonia signed agreements to purchase the equipment from the U.S.

The unit's role was to teach the Estonian Defense Forces how to use the multiple rocket launchers. They have also taken part in various military exercises since 2022.

The first six HIMARs systems purchased by Estonia arrived in April of this year and have already been tested.

The United States will now move the same unit to neighboring countries, the minister said.

"It is in our interests that Latvia and Lithuania should also become stronger, and from the beginning, this program's goal was that the HIMARS unit would come here to train our people until we receive our own HIMARS. That has now been accomplished, and they even stayed longer than originally planned. Now they are moving on to Lithuania to do the same there. When the HIMARS move to Lithuania, then here in Estonia, a U.S. Army tank unit will arrive," Pevkur told ERR on Friday.

"In essence, one unit is being replaced by another, and you could even say that we are getting additional armored power," he added.

The minister could not give more details about the size of the tank unit. He said it will become known later this month when it arrives.

The announcement comes amid discussions that the U.S. is planning to withdraw some of its forces from Europe in the coming years.

U.S. troops are stationed in South Estonia at Reedo Military Base in Võru County.

