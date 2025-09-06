Daniil Glinka through to Cassis Open semifinals

Estonian tennis player Daniil Glinka is through to the semifinals at the Cassis Open near Marseille, France, after beating Briton Arthur Fery in a closely fought three-set match.

The Cassis Open is a Challenger 75-level competition.

Glinka, ranked a career-high 347th in the world, faced Fery, who came into the match on a seven-match winning streak.

The Estonian started the match well and broke his opponent's serve twice in the first set, taking a 6-2 set win. In the second set, both held serve until the tenth game, when Fery managed to break Glinka's serve and take the set 6-4.

The decider was even more closely fought, and since neither player faltered, things went to a tiebreak, which Glinka took an early lead in to ultimately prevail 7-1.

The next match will be Glinka's first Challenger tournament semifinal, and he will meet either fourth seed Jurij Rodionov (Austrian, ATP 154) or the eighth-seeded Monaco player Valentin Vacherot (ATP 216).

Estonia's top player Mark Lajal, however, suffered a loss in the same tournament, going down to Justin Engel (ATP 220) of Germany in three sets, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3.

In the first set, Lajal broke twice and, at 5-3, had a set point on his serve, but instead, it was followed by two breaks from the German. In the decider, Engel broke in the fourth game, and the Estonian had no break points in that set.

