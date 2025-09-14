Estonian Refugee Council launches food aid campaign in Gaza

The Estonian Refugee Council has begun providing food aid in the Gaza Strip to support local hospitals and ensure daily meals for both patients and healthcare workers.

The Estonian Refugee Council is providing food aid in collaboration with the Gaza Soup Kitchen at two hospitals in Gaza City: the region's largest, Al-Shifa Hospital and Al-Nasr Children's Hospital.

"Hospitals in Gaza are often the only places people can turn to for help, yet even their resources are extremely limited," said Eero Janson, director of the Estonian Refugee Council.

"With the support of Estonian donors, we are able to provide essential food assistance in hospitals, giving patients the strength to recover and supporting the doctors and nurses who work under difficult conditions to save lives," he added.

People in Gaza have been living under extremely severe humanitarian crisis conditions for nearly two years. Due to ongoing hostilities, mass displacement, and shortages of food, water, fuel, and medical supplies, the entire population of Gaza – over 2 million people – depends on humanitarian aid. Because of the Israeli blockade, essential aid reaches Gaza only in limited quantities. One third of the population faces catastrophic famine

