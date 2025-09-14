X!

Estonian Refugee Council launches food aid campaign in Gaza

News
Estonian Refugee Council.
Estonian Refugee Council. Source: Estonian Refugee Council
News

The Estonian Refugee Council has begun providing food aid in the Gaza Strip to support local hospitals and ensure daily meals for both patients and healthcare workers.

The Estonian Refugee Council is providing food aid in collaboration with the Gaza Soup Kitchen at two hospitals in Gaza City: the region's largest, Al-Shifa Hospital and Al-Nasr Children's Hospital.

"Hospitals in Gaza are often the only places people can turn to for help, yet even their resources are extremely limited," said Eero Janson, director of the Estonian Refugee Council.

"With the support of Estonian donors, we are able to provide essential food assistance in hospitals, giving patients the strength to recover and supporting the doctors and nurses who work under difficult conditions to save lives," he added.

People in Gaza have been living under extremely severe humanitarian crisis conditions for nearly two years. Due to ongoing hostilities, mass displacement, and shortages of food, water, fuel, and medical supplies, the entire population of Gaza – over 2 million people – depends on humanitarian aid. Because of the Israeli blockade, essential aid reaches Gaza only in limited quantities. One third of the population faces catastrophic famine

More information about the Estonian Refugee Council's Gaza campaign, including how to donate, is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:02

Estonian Refugee Council launches food aid campaign in Gaza

10:07

Estonia launches new project to support vocational education reform in Zhytomyr

09:15

UK Ambassador to Estonia joins Royal Air Force

08:19

Buffet day brings visitors to onion route on the shore of Lake Peipus

13.09

Isamaa 'recommends' YouTuber calling for violence not run on its Tartu election list

13.09

Gallery: Annual literary street festival takes place in Tallinn

13.09

Kenyans take one-two in both men and women's Tallinn half marathon races

13.09

SDE MP: No ambitious leader, no electoral success

13.09

Court rules journalist did not defame major Isamaa donor

13.09

Prosecutor's office closes criminal case involving Estonian FA chair

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

11.09

Swedbank Tallinn Marathon brings traffic disruption and changes this weekend

11.09

Tallinn launches new Estonian language learning campaign on public transport

13.09

ICDS: NATO facing undeclared Baltic Sea hybrid warfare by Russia

12.09

EDF wants Tartu-Helsinki flights despite Eastern Estonia flight restrictions

13.09

Isamaa 'recommends' YouTuber calling for violence not run on its Tartu election list

13.09

Kenyans take one-two in both men and women's Tallinn half marathon races

11.09

Estonia's transport authority planning lower speed limits and average speed cameras

11.09

Fewer Finns coming to Estonia and foreign tourism hasn't bounced back

11.09

Italian AWACS plane scrambled from Estonia after drone incursion in Poland

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo