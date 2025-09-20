X!

Estonian Minister: NATO was ready to use force if needed after Russian airspace violation

News
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's and NATO's response to Friday's Russian provocation demonstrated that NATO air defense is functioning effectively and that there is readiness, if necessary, to use force, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told ERR.

Russia's increasing acts of provocation against NATO states are part of a strategy aimed at sending a message to the West that its priority should be defending itself, rather than supporting Ukraine, Pevkur said after Saturday's joint emergency meeting of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee.

"And when we start talking about whether we should bring in more fighter jets or air defense systems, this is exactly what Russia wants — to divert our attention away from helping Ukraine, and to focus on our own backyard. That has been one of Russia's strategic aims: To get the West to mind its own business while Russia deals with Ukraine. That is a key goal behind these kinds of provocations," Pevkur said.

In the meantime, Estonia must continue doing what needs to be done: Triggering NATO Article 4 and consulting with allies, the defense minister said.

"Second, we saw on Friday that NATO is functioning very efficiently and effectively — even to the point that if we were truly forced to use the last resort, which is the use of force, then there was a readiness for that as well. Third, we know that we are capable of defending Estonian airspace together with our allies," Pevkur added.

Estonia's needs and various operational details will now be reviewed in cooperation with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), Pevkur said. Discussions will also continue with NATO allies about what more can be done on the alliance's eastern flank.

"Consultations with allies were already underway Friday evening. Our own efforts — both in counter-drone defense and strengthening air surveillance — are ongoing," Pevkur added.

As to National Defense Committee member Leo Kunnas' (EKRE) suggestion that it might be time to consider whether NATO's air policing mission in Estonia should be upgraded to a full air defense mission, the defense minister said this would entail several considerations. "There are nuances here — what the rules of engagement are, who has the authority to issue orders for the next step," he said.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets on Friday morning entered Estonian airspace near Vaindloo Island without authorization and with transponders switched off. While this is not the first recent such aerial incursion near Vaindloo by Russian planes — it is the fourth this year — it was unusual in its duration. Italian Air Force F-35s scrambled from Ämari escorted the MiGs all the way to the Kaliningrad exclave, and Finnish and Swedish jets also scrambled. The incident also closely followed nearly 20 Russian drones entering Polish airspace on the night of September 9–10, and smaller drone incursions in Poland and Romania since then.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:17

Estonian Minister: NATO was ready to use force if needed after Russian airspace violation

17:59

Estonian foreign minister: NATO allies say Article 4 request an 'appropriate step'

17:38

Defense committee chair: Steps needed to prevent more Russian airspace incursions

15:49

Injury forces Janek Õiglane out of Tokyo world champs decathlon

15:10

Ex-Estonian Air Force chief: NATO response to Russian air incursion was textbook

14:16

Gallery: Sigur Rós and the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra wow audience

14:01

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

13:44

Foreign leaders condemn Estonian airspace incursion by Russian jets

11:47

Gallery: Kadriorg Festival of Light 2025 gets underway

09:53

Isamaa leader urges full closure of Estonia's eastern border after airspace breach

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.09

3 Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes Updated

08:17

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

19.09

Estonia requests NATO Article 4 discussions following Russian airspace violations

14:01

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

09:04

Russia denies its jets violated Estonian airspace on Friday

19.09

Bill could exempt select skilled workers from Estonia's immigration quota

16.09

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

19.09

City architect: Tallinn's city center is losing its pulse

09:04

Russian jets have breached Estonian airspace over 40 times since 2014

19.09

EDF colonel: Russian troops used in Zapad 2025 have already relocated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo