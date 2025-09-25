X!

Estonian sanctions 2 individuals for undermining state sovereignty and territorial integrity

A campaign poster for Irina Vlah in Moldova.
A campaign poster for Irina Vlah in Moldova. Source: Sergei Mihhailov / ERR
Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) is imposing sanctions on two individuals for undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and inciting separatism.

"The new sanction makes it possible to apply an entry ban to individuals for whom there is evidence of participation in, or active support for, activities abroad that violate the norms and principles of international law," Tsahkna said, adding that the sanction is being imposed on Irina Vlah and Milorad Dodik.

 Irina Vlah is the chair of Moldovan opposition party "Heart of Moldova" and was the head of the autonomous territorial entity of Gagauzia from 2015 to 2023. Vlah ran as a candidate for the presidency of Moldova in the 2024 elections. In the first round, she received 5.38 percent of the vote and did not advance to the next stage. From 2005 to 2015, Vlah was a member of the Moldovan parliament.

On Thursday, Vlah was also banned from entering Poland for a period of five years, According to the Polish foreign ministry, Vlah helped Russia to interfere in Moldova's parliamentary elections

Milorad Dodik is a Bosnian Serb politician who served as the 8th president of Republika Srpska from 2022 to 2025, having previously held the same office from 2010 to 2018.

In August, Dodik was stripped of his mandate as president of the Respublika Srpska after being found guilty of disrespecting the decisions of the high representative of the international community in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina scheduled early presidential elections in the Respublika Srpska for November 23. However, neither Dodik nor his political allies recognize the CEC's decision.

According to the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. sanctions may also be applied to individuals who incite separatism, undermine the sovereignty of states, or have committed a serious financial offence involving public funds, including corruption, or a crime that corresponds to the characteristics of money laundering.

The sanction was adopted by Estonia on Thursday, September 25. With this new measure, Estonia can take steps on the international stage to help ensure the preservation or restoration of peace, international security, and the international legal order.

The sanctioned individuals will be banned from entering Estonia.

Editor: Michael Cole, Viktor Solts

