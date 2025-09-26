X!

Gallery: Tallinn's Pirita tee promenade in state of disrepair

The Pirita tee promenade in Tallinn, which was constructed 45 years ago, is in a state of disrepair. Recently, some of the railings along the promenade even collapsed into the water.

This spring, ERR reported that the concrete surface of the Pirita tee promenade was crumbling. Sander Andla (Reform) who was, then mayor of Tallinn's Kesklinn district, said at the time there was no hope that the area, which is in heavy use, would be renovated.

"The Pirita tee promenade needs a major overhaul – it's a €1 million project and requires a bigger investment," Andla said. "I cannot promise that this promenade will be repaired in the near future," he added.

ERR has also approached Tallinn City Government regarding the issue of the damaged railings, but had not received a response by the end of the working day on Friday.

Editor: Michael Cole, Mari Peegel

