Migration quota for 2026 in Estonia far from being met

Estonian residence permit (sample).
Estonian residence permit (sample). Source: Riigikogu press office.
The 2026 immigration quota for Estonia, set at 1,292, was less than two-thirds filled as of September 1, interior ministry figures show.

Estonia's immigration quota is set each year and allows third country nationals to settle here on a temporary residence basis.

2016–2019, the quota for temporary residence permits was filled in full and the quota was rising.

Whereas in the past the quota was often filled up in the first few weeks of the year, as of September 1 this year, there were still 489 unfilled quota spaces.

The quota has also been falling over the years and had been over 1,300 in the past. This is because it is linked to the overall population of Estonia and may not rise above 0.1 percent of the total.

Estonia had 1,292,177 permanent residents as of September 1.

The 1,292 figure for 2026 is six fewer than for this year, which as noted has not come close to being filled.

2024's quota remained unfilled by 126 spaces; in 2023 there was a shortfall of 36, meaning not only is the quota shrinking but the uptake is substantially falling too, based on recent trends.

Despite the quota being increasingly unfulfilled, the total number of applications for temporary residence permits in Estonia has been rising.

This year, the figure was 170 more than in 2024, reaching 4,885 applications by September 1. Behind this, the ministry says, is a rise in applications for permanent settlement: Those who are granted permission to settle permanently in Estonia are not counted under the quota.

On the other hand the number of residence permit applications relating to employment has fallen, by 458 between 2024 and 2025, to 1,479 as of the start of September this year.

The same trend has been seen in applications relating to business activity: Fifty-five were applied for by September 1 compared with 70 at the same time in 2024.

The number of applications for temporary residence permits granted under international agreement has also decreased, from 19 applications to September 1 2024 to just five by the start of September this year.

The total number of decisions granting temporary residence permits, including both those subject to the quota and those exempt from it, has also fallen on year to 2025.

Overall, 4,522 temporary residence permits had been issued to September 1 this year, compared with 6,137 at the same time last year. 2021–2022, the figure was over 9,000.

Of Estonia's permanent residents, 138,840 were foreign nationals with a long-term residence permit as of September 1, while 11,940 residents were EU citizens with permanent right of residence along with their family members.

The stated aim of the immigration quota is to regulate the number of foreign nationals who come to reside and stay in Estonia.

There are exemptions to the quota: Citizens of the other 26 EU nations are exempt, as are citizens of former EU member state the U.K., and U.S. citizens.

Those relocating to Estonia to join a spouse already resident are also exempt, as are those coming to study, research or lecture at an academic institution.

Those granted a temporary residence permit to work in a start-up company or in a top specialist role are also exempt, as are significant investors.

The Estonian e-residency scheme does not confer temporary residency in-country.

--

Editor: Karin Koppel Andrew Whyte

