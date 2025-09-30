Visa application process eases for students from several Latin American countries

Students from several Latin American countries will be able to apply for a long-term Estonian visa in their home country after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed a new agreement.

From 30 September, students from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Chile can apply for a long-stay visa from their home countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has signed a new cooperation agreement with the external service provider VF Worldwide Holdings Ltd concerning the reception of visa applications at the visa centres of VFS Global.

It will now be possible to apply for a long-stay visa to study in Estonia at the VFS Global Visa Centres in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Bogotá, Colombia; Mexico City, Mexico; Santiago, Chile; and São Paulo, Brazil, and on 6 October in Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia, Brazil.

As of the academic year 2024/2025, 159 Latin American students are studying in Estonia, whose induction is coordinated by Study in Estonia.

If you would like more information on where and how to apply for a visa, please contact the Estonian Embassy in Washington, which is the contact point for the visa centres of VFS Global in Latin America.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!