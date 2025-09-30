X!

Visa application process eases for students from several Latin American countries

News
The main building of the University of Tartu (TÜ).
The main building of the University of Tartu (TÜ). Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
News

Students from several Latin American countries will be able to apply for a long-term Estonian visa in their home country after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed a new agreement.

From 30 September, students from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Chile can apply for a long-stay visa from their home countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has signed a new cooperation agreement with the external service provider VF Worldwide Holdings Ltd concerning the reception of visa applications at the visa centres of VFS Global.

It will now be possible to apply for a long-stay visa to study in Estonia at the VFS Global Visa Centres in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Bogotá, Colombia; Mexico City, Mexico; Santiago, Chile; and São Paulo, Brazil, and on 6 October in Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia, Brazil. 

As of the academic year 2024/2025, 159 Latin American students are studying in Estonia, whose induction is coordinated by Study in Estonia.

If you would like more information on where and how to apply for a visa, please contact the Estonian Embassy in Washington, which is the contact point for the visa centres of VFS Global in Latin America.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

30.09

E-voting test goes smoothly ahead of Estonia's local elections

30.09

ERR in Ukraine: 'Garage industry' developing drones to support defense effort

30.09

Tartu barge culture among world's top 100 sustainable tourism success stories

30.09

Lawyer: Narva Museum director could face problems if Russia issues international arrest warrant

30.09

Ministry against extending ferry travel discounts for resident of Estonia's large islands

30.09

Gallery: Tallinn Design Festival opens in Krull Quarter

30.09

Tartu gets new red squirrel 'orphanage'

30.09

3 companies qualify for total €44 million in major investment support

30.09

Ülemiste intersection pedestrian safety project awaits next Tallinn city government

30.09

Visa application process eases for students from several Latin American countries

be prepared!

Most Read articles

29.09

Estonian Eurovision star joins EKRE for local elections

30.09

Fine rates to double for state language violations

29.09

Former education minister found guilty in criminal case

29.09

Expert: Gasoline shortage makes war in Ukraine visible to Russian society

27.09

Estonia rejects German arms company Rheinmetall's offer of ammunition plant

29.09

Gas stations' price war ushers in new fuels market situation in Estonia

29.09

Tallinn loses €40,000 in parking fines during provider's transition period

30.09

Dairy products could get 'best before' labels in Estonia to reduce food waste

29.09

Cinema chain: Narva theater might close if state bans non-Estonian voiceovers

30.09

Visa application process eases for students from several Latin American countries

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo