Narva lions coming home after restoration work

The Narva lions are ready to return home to the city's riverside promenade.
The Narva lions are ready to return home to the city's riverside promenade.
Restoration work on Narva's much-loved lion sculptures has been completed and they will soon return home to their place on the city's riverside promenade.

In September, 8 concrete lion sculptures, which have graced the Narva River Promenade for the past decade, were taken away for some much needed care and restoration work. A month later, and the lions are refreshed and ready to return to their natural habitat.

In a workshop in Narva, the old paint was removed from the sculptures and some elements that had degraded over the past 10 years were restored. The sculptures were then repainted and are now noticeably lighter than before.

The lions are scheduled to be reinstalled in their former location on Tuesday, October 14.

"There were no particular problems, it's just that sandblasting is quite difficult work. The problem is that the sculptures themselves are large and quite heavy. Everything has been restored, basically everything is fine, everything is holding up well," explained said restoration specialist Sergei Sunkachin.

"The entire painting process was recorded, I have everything written down according to the technology. A special primer was applied, then the painting was done. And the end result is that all the sculptures have been completely repainted," Sunkachin added.

Editor: Michael Cole, Nadežda Bersenjova

