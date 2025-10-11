X!

Tallinn finds new solution to clear snow fom streets this winter

News
Snowy streets in Tallinn in January 2025.
Snowy streets in Tallinn in January 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

As the tender for the winter maintenance of sidewalks in several Tallinn districts was being contested, the city turned to its existing contractual partners and concluded new deals with them for the coming season. The eventual cost may end up being much lower than the €11 million initially estimated.

The deadline for concluding contracts with a service provider for winter maintenance of Tallinn's streets passed at the end of September. However, the procurement procedure was contested. As disputes of this kind tend to drag on indefinitely, the city government had to find a solution to fulfill its promise and ensure all sidewalks, which the city had agreed to clean for the first time, would be cleared when the snow arrives.

Mustamäe is the only district that found a contractual partner for the additional sidewalk maintenance as a result of the procurement, Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) told ERR. All sidewalks in the Pirita district are already covered by maintenance contracts, so the city does not need to conclude a new contract there.

However, a solution still had to be found for the capital's remaining six districts (Haabersti, Kesklinn, Kristiine, Lasnamäe, Mustamäe, Põhja-Tallinn), where the contracts were contested.

"The solution is to make additional agreements with existing maintenance partners, who will include this additional amount of sidewalks in their contracts. Most of these agreements have already been concluded, and some of the loose ends are being tied up. Some contracts are already being signed, while others are still in the final stages of negotiation. But basically, we are confident now that this additional sidewalk volume will be covered in all districts of the city, which means that snow will be cleared from the sidewalks," Ossinovski said.

In Kesklinn and Põhja-Tallinn, the dispute process will continue in order to obtain legal clarity, he added.

"However, as the dispute is likely to take some time, we are also working in parallel with existing partners to reach an agreement so that the service is guaranteed this season no matter what. After that it will be possible to announce a new tender for the next season," Ossinovski said.

The five-year snow removal contracts for different districts of the city will expire in 2027, after which it would make sense for the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department to launch one large tender instead of doing so district by district, the mayor noted.

"Then, of course, this additional sidewalk volume will be immediately included in the large contract, and there will be no need to handle it via several separate contracts," he said.

According to the city government's calculations, €11 million was earmarked in the budget for sidewalk maintenance this winter. The Mustamäe tender has already shown however that the total amount may actually be several million euros lower.

"I really don't want to reveal the figures yet, as not all the contracts have been signed, but if we look at the additional volume in Mustamäe, for example, which was agreed in the tender, the estimated cost was twice as low as we had forecast," said Ossinovski.

In July, Tallinn City Council approved an amendment to the city's public order regulations, with the city taking responsibility for clearing snow from all city-owned roads in the coming winter. Previously, the clearing of sidewalks had been left to private owners.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:05

Photos: Protestors rally in support of Palestine in Tallinn

14:56

Baltics developing plans for mass evacuation if Russia attacks

14:54

Tallinn finds new solution to clear snow fom streets this winter

14:30

Bank fraud on the rise in Estonia with €6.1 million stolen in 2025 so far

13:44

Gallery: Maria Kapajeva's new exhibition 'By Losing Them, I Become Whole' opens in Tartu

13:01

Narva lions coming home after restoration work

12:15

Gallery: Estonian football museum opens at Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena

11:33

Live on ERR: Estonia v Italy in World Cup qualifier on Saturday evening

10:44

Open House Tallinn gives visitors access to unique buildings this weekend

10:04

Tallinn dotted with statues of famous figures, animals and ordinary folks

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.10

Russia's GRU parcel bomb operation traced to Estonia

10.10

Official: 'Small airborne object' violated Estonian airspace on Thursday Updated

10.10

PPA temporarily closes Saatse Boot passage after uptick in Russian activity

10.10

Kaja Kallas to Merkel: We are certainly on the right side of history

09.10

Take a look inside Estonia's only Buddhist monastery

10.10

US Senate approves $350 million Baltic states security assistance package Updated

10.10

Chinese master's student shares Estonian grammar adventures online

10.10

Good life made Estonian senses vocabulary more Western over past 20 years

10.10

Estonia plans to privatize national postal service

10.10

Christian Veske: Why people aren't having kids and why it isn't an existential problem

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo