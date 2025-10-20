X!

Kõlvart: The Center Party got up and won

Mihhail Kõlvart being interviewed in election night, October 19, 2025.
Mihhail Kõlvart being interviewed in election night, October 19, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Center Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart said the party achieved a winning result in the local elections after a difficult few years, although it is unknown if it will be able to form a coalition in Tallinn.

After votes from all 356 municipalities had been counted on Monday morning, the Center Party had the highest vote shares of all parties at 21.1 percent, pushing Isamaa into second place with 18.6 percent and Reform into third with 10 percent.

Election coalitions took the most votes at the local elections with 23.9 percent.

Center also won the most votes in Tallinn.

Speaking at the party's election event on Monday morning after the results had been announced, Kõlvart told his colleagues: "We've had quite a tough journey over the past two years. Not only our competitors, but also experts predicted a year ago that the Center Party would be destroyed. Let's look at the results. Nationwide, the Center Party is in first place. This is your work."

"I want to thank my fellow party members, you showed that if you work hard and put in the effort, both love and results will follow," he said. 

The party saw an exodus of members since Kõlvart took over two years ago and last year, a court case saddled the party with a €1 million bill.

"I have experience in martial arts. I really admire when an athlete loses the first, second, and third round. But then, in the final round, they get up and win. The Center Party got up and won," Kõlvart said.

The party also won in Tallinn, but it is unclear with whom the party will attempt to form a coalition, the chairman said. One outcome could be that all the other parties join forces to keep Center out.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

