Swimmer Keira Rattur wins European Champs gold, sets new record

Keira Rattur took gold in the 100-meter breaststroke at the ongoing European Open Championships for swimmers with Down syndrome (DSISO) in Albufeira, Portugal, setting a new European record of 1:43.40 in the process.

Rattur improved on her time of 1:44.44, set in the morning heats. "I'm very happy. I swam well," she said, post-race.

Rattur had also bagged a silver medal in the 200-meter breaststroke on the championships' opening day.

"Keira was confident today and achieved a strong personal best, which is also a new European record. The gold is well deserved," coach Eili Paap said.

The swimmer is also due to compete in the 50-meter breaststroke Wednesday.

Of other Estonian competitors, Eric Tött placed seventh in the 50-meter butterfly (35.88), Hardi Pais eighth in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:42.28), and Kaspar Paul Loik ninth in the same event (1:44.12).

On Wednesday, Loik will compete in both the 200-meter medley and 50-meter breaststroke, while Tött will swim the 100-meter backstroke, Pais the 50-meter breaststroke.

