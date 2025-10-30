US will not withdraw troops from Estonia, defense minister says

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) confirmed on Wednesday that U.S. forces stationed in Estonia will stay in the country following months of speculation that the USA will withdraw some of its troops from NATO's eastern flank.

On Wednesday morning, the Romanian Ministry of Defense announced that the number of U.S. forces in the country would be reduced from around 2,200 to 1,000. Media reports suggest there could also be a reduction in Bulgaria, Slovakia and Hungary.

The U.S. announced earlier this year that it was planning to reduce the number of troops stationed in Europe as it turns its focus to the Indo-Pacific. It boosted its presence in the region after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Pevkur told Postimees newspaper the U.S. had on Wednesday night given verbal assurances that its military presence in Estonia will not change. A written confirmation is yet to come.

Pevkur told ERR: "Regarding the troops stationed in Estonia, we have a positive decision – the United States has informed us that our cooperation will continue as it has so far. I've also sent them the message that we are ready to deepen that cooperation."

He added: "I think today is the right day to thank the United States – both the people here at the embassy and those at the Pentagon. The meeting with Pete Hegseth in July has led to this outcome: that U.S. troops will not leave Estonia."

Hanno Pevkur. Source: ERR

There are approximately 700 U.S. troops in Estonia based at Tapa Military Base and Camp Reedo.

The defense minister said: "The United States clearly understands how important their presence here is in terms of deterrence. I believe this is a good signal for us. One part of it is what we have done at the diplomatic level and in terms of substance, but on the other hand, the message that it is necessary to be here and to deter Russia has gotten through."

Pevkur said that strengthening cooperation with the U.S. is part of the ministry's daily work.

"Recently, the Americans brought Abrams tanks here. If other units happen to move through here as well, it is our day-to-day job to make sure they are here and feel comfortable," he told ERR.

"Our task is to ensure they have proper training conditions," the minister added. "This is where we need to talk with both local governments and the public, so that the same American units rotating through here have access to the Nursipalu training area and the central training ground. As a society, we actually have quite a lot to do to host the Americans here."

Officials in Poland and Lithuania said they had not been informed about any changes to the deployment of U.S. forces in their countries.

--

