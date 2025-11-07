X!

US-based cellist returns to Estonian stage after decade away

News
U.S.-based Estonian cellist Silver Ainomäe.
U.S.-based Estonian cellist Silver Ainomäe. Source: Meeli Tuulik/ERR
News

Estonian cellist Silver Ainomäe, now based in the U.S., will solo with the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra this week, marking his first return to the stage at home in ten years.

Saturday's concert at the House of the Blackheads takes the audience on a journey through nocturnal moods and inner tensions, featuring the dark orchestral suite "There Will Be Blood" by Radiohead guitarist and composer Jonny Greenwood, Aulis Sallinen's "Don Quijote" and Arvo Pärt's "Fratres" for cello and string orchestra.

It also launches the orchestra's new "Meeting Place" concert series, spotlighting longtime friends as soloists. Ainomäe last performed with the same ensemble at the same venue in 2014.

Ainomäe described working with the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra (TKO) as "extremely positive, good and flexible — exactly what you would expect from a group like this."

He noted that some players are familiar faces from his early days, while others have joined over the last ten years. He said he's "extremely happy that the ensemble is in such capable hands."

Ainomäe's main gig is as principal cellist of the Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis.

"Beyond that," he said, "I perform chamber music in other states — and sometimes in the mountains."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:53

Estonia's new UK ambassador presents credentials to King Charles III

18:24

EDF colonel: Russia's approach not altered by changing weather conditions

18:11

Limp Bizkit frontman's pro-Russia past resurfaces after Tallinn show announced

17:24

Photos: Second Tallinn Airport tram turnaround opening

17:04

Estonian university launching €1.6 million media effort to boost outreach

16:38

Secretary general: Reform Party will meet 2027 elections under Kristen Michal

16:28

US-based cellist returns to Estonian stage after decade away

15:51

Estonian artists bring hands-on art and language practice to Narva schools

15:29

Court orders early release of woman convicted of killing her baby

15:22

Defense report author: Is the role of EDF commander beyond criticism?

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.11

Journalist: Rise in non-Estonian-speaking service staff in Tallinn 'our fault'

06.11

Estonian buyer takes on 19th-century church ruins as passion project

06.11

Tallinn Old Town neighbors still grappling with loud cocktail bar next door

05.11

Reader asks: Why is there no oil in Estonia?

06.11

Estonian men becoming fathers increasingly late in life

05.11

New and unique rescue ship being built in Estonia

06.11

Istanbul Convention has a clear effect on Estonian legislation

06.11

Relative poverty down but single parents' situation worsens in Estonia

06.11

Kaire Tamm: What has the Istanbul Convention given us?

05.11

Estonia's only American football club reach Baltic League final with 80-0 win

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo