US-based cellist returns to Estonian stage after decade away

Estonian cellist Silver Ainomäe, now based in the U.S., will solo with the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra this week, marking his first return to the stage at home in ten years.

Saturday's concert at the House of the Blackheads takes the audience on a journey through nocturnal moods and inner tensions, featuring the dark orchestral suite "There Will Be Blood" by Radiohead guitarist and composer Jonny Greenwood, Aulis Sallinen's "Don Quijote" and Arvo Pärt's "Fratres" for cello and string orchestra.

It also launches the orchestra's new "Meeting Place" concert series, spotlighting longtime friends as soloists. Ainomäe last performed with the same ensemble at the same venue in 2014.

Ainomäe described working with the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra (TKO) as "extremely positive, good and flexible — exactly what you would expect from a group like this."

He noted that some players are familiar faces from his early days, while others have joined over the last ten years. He said he's "extremely happy that the ensemble is in such capable hands."

Ainomäe's main gig is as principal cellist of the Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis.

"Beyond that," he said, "I perform chamber music in other states — and sometimes in the mountains."

--

