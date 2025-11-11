Israeli foreign minister to open new embassy in Estonia

Israel's new embassy in Estonia will be opened by the Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar during a visit to Tallinn on Tuesday.

The embassy will be located on Maakri Street. At the opening, both Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and Israeli Foreign Minister Sa'ar will make speeches.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) will meet with the Israeli foreign minister afterward at the Stenbock House.

