X!

How Estonian animator's bold leap turned Lotte into beloved children's icon

News
News

As Estonia's favorite cartoon dog turns 25, creator Janno Põldma looks back on how a gutsy Helsinki trip and ten-minute pitch turned her from idea to beloved children's icon.

Põldma has spent nearly his entire career at Eesti Joonisfilm, joining the studio in 1973 as an assistant cameraman. After brief stints elsewhere and time in the military, he came across a magazine article about Rein Raamat founding an animation group under Tallinnfilm — and knew instantly that's where he belonged.

His first film was the 1991 puppet feature "Brothers and Sisters."

Lotte's story began taking shape in 1997, when Põldma teamed up with Heiki Ernits and Leo Lätt for the animated short "Tom and Fluffy." The project ended up saving Joonisfilm at a critical moment — when Estonia had no money.

"We were making a commercial for Finns and got along very well with them," he said. "They knew our situation and suggested talking to a high-ranking Finnish official at Ylex Radio."

He described the Lotte pitch as foolhardy. "I went to Helsinki with nothing — just the story — and asked Heiki to draw three pictures," Põldma recalled. "I also took my daughter along, with her slightly sad expression; I thought that would hit them a little harder emotionally."

Põldma was met by Finnish writer Juha Vakkuri, who said he had ten minutes to spare. "After ten minutes, he told me, 'Go back to Tallinn, write the script, let Heiki draw the pictures, come back and let's do it.'"

The idea later sold to a German TV channel, launching the animated series.

Creativity on the menu

Writing Lotte scripts usually begins with a quirky ritual. Põldma explained that he, writer Andrus Kivirähk and Ernits go out to eat, often at an Asian restaurant — and they always get the best ideas while waiting for their food.

"There've even been times when two of us come up with the same idea at once," he said. "But the moment the food hits the table — that's it, game over."

Estonia's favorite dog girl has inspired books, three feature-length films, a theme park outside Pärnu and even a musical. The third film, though, took longer to come together.

"We weren't so reckless anymore," Põldma admitted. "We had made two feature films and series." Then Estonia turned 100, and when a centennial scriptwriting competition was announced, they decided to give it a try. But first, they needed a story they truly loved.

"That took us longer than it did the others," he said.

Recording the characters' voices is both the funniest and most serious part of making an animated film. "I never choose the actors because I already know who I need for it," the animator explained, adding that he often lets them deliver the dialogue a little differently than written.

"Estonia has excellent actors," he said, adding that they're fun to work with.

Põldma is certain a fourth Lotte film is unlikely — but the franchise will continue. Several books are still on the way, and a musical based on the latest Lotte book, "The Inventors' Village Wedding," premieres next year at Vanemuine Theater.

"I'm also writing a new Lotte book — possibly the last — where Lotte turns 10," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

How Estonian animator's bold leap turned Lotte into beloved children's icon

17:24

Riigikogu Finance Committee to make VAT reduction decision in March

16:58

Hotel stays up 4% since last year

16:17

NYC's 34th Street block to be named for longtime Estonian diplomat

16:09

Storm warning issued from Wednesday, snow forecast for weekend

16:07

Tallinn's future coalition promises to repair bridges, mow grass more often

15:51

Tartu planning to develop new riverside residential district

15:32

Court amends football match-fixing verdict

14:46

Father's Day hits home for two Estonian dads raising twins

14:06

Tennis player Daniil Glinka reaches career high ATP ranking

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.11

Police: Sunday's school threats aimed to create chaos and confusion Updated

08.11

Estonian intel: Pokrovsk likely to fall by year end, but Russian gains limited

10.11

Estonia's archeological finds of the year to rewrite textbooks

10.11

Tallinn homeowners struggling with wave of graffiti 'tagging'

08:39

6,500 third country nationals issued short-term work permits in Estonia in 2025

10.11

Tallinn plans to restart trolleybus line that closed 8 years ago

10.11

Olga Lupanova: Loneliness among men not just their personal problem

13:24

Gallery: Israeli foreign minister opens new embassy in Estonia Updated

10.11

Economist: Surprising developments in Estonia's export destination countries

10.11

EKRE launches petition to withdraw from Istanbul Convention

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo