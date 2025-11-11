How Estonian animator's bold leap turned Lotte into beloved children's icon

As Estonia's favorite cartoon dog turns 25, creator Janno Põldma looks back on how a gutsy Helsinki trip and ten-minute pitch turned her from idea to beloved children's icon.

Põldma has spent nearly his entire career at Eesti Joonisfilm, joining the studio in 1973 as an assistant cameraman. After brief stints elsewhere and time in the military, he came across a magazine article about Rein Raamat founding an animation group under Tallinnfilm — and knew instantly that's where he belonged.

His first film was the 1991 puppet feature "Brothers and Sisters."

Lotte's story began taking shape in 1997, when Põldma teamed up with Heiki Ernits and Leo Lätt for the animated short "Tom and Fluffy." The project ended up saving Joonisfilm at a critical moment — when Estonia had no money.

"We were making a commercial for Finns and got along very well with them," he said. "They knew our situation and suggested talking to a high-ranking Finnish official at Ylex Radio."

He described the Lotte pitch as foolhardy. "I went to Helsinki with nothing — just the story — and asked Heiki to draw three pictures," Põldma recalled. "I also took my daughter along, with her slightly sad expression; I thought that would hit them a little harder emotionally."

Põldma was met by Finnish writer Juha Vakkuri, who said he had ten minutes to spare. "After ten minutes, he told me, 'Go back to Tallinn, write the script, let Heiki draw the pictures, come back and let's do it.'"

The idea later sold to a German TV channel, launching the animated series.

Creativity on the menu

Writing Lotte scripts usually begins with a quirky ritual. Põldma explained that he, writer Andrus Kivirähk and Ernits go out to eat, often at an Asian restaurant — and they always get the best ideas while waiting for their food.

"There've even been times when two of us come up with the same idea at once," he said. "But the moment the food hits the table — that's it, game over."

Estonia's favorite dog girl has inspired books, three feature-length films, a theme park outside Pärnu and even a musical. The third film, though, took longer to come together.

"We weren't so reckless anymore," Põldma admitted. "We had made two feature films and series." Then Estonia turned 100, and when a centennial scriptwriting competition was announced, they decided to give it a try. But first, they needed a story they truly loved.

"That took us longer than it did the others," he said.

Recording the characters' voices is both the funniest and most serious part of making an animated film. "I never choose the actors because I already know who I need for it," the animator explained, adding that he often lets them deliver the dialogue a little differently than written.

"Estonia has excellent actors," he said, adding that they're fun to work with.

Põldma is certain a fourth Lotte film is unlikely — but the franchise will continue. Several books are still on the way, and a musical based on the latest Lotte book, "The Inventors' Village Wedding," premieres next year at Vanemuine Theater.

"I'm also writing a new Lotte book — possibly the last — where Lotte turns 10," he said.

--

