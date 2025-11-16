Estonia opens new business center in its Berlin embassy

Germany is Estonia's fifth-largest export market.

Speaking to "Aktuaalne kaamera" at an event marking the opening of the center, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the state is in the process of opening up to eight such business centers worldwide. "Many have already been opened around the world. But it is also important that here in Berlin and Germany, which is a very big trading partner for us, yet another new business center is being opened today," Tsahkna said.

Margus Tsahkna Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

One Estonian company taking advantage of the new links is Matek, a builder of timber-frame houses. The company has already managed to double volumes every year, with state support playing a major role.

"If you have, in a foreign market, people who know how to open the necessary doors and, if needed, someone you can turn to for advice, then that is exactly what you need," said Matek's managing director Sven Mats. Germany is Matek's largest export destination.

Solar roof manufacturer Solarstone is similarly looking to the German market, and a company spokesperson said there the digital development and flexibility Estonian firms can offer is a selling point.

A solarstone roof installed on a house. Source: ERR

"You are very flexible, very concrete, and practical; this is perfect for Germany," said Pierre Lee, the company's representative in Germany.

Meanwhile real estate company Greenwaves' co-founder Chris Effah said that Estonia is almost Europe's own start-up, as with a population of only around 1.3 million, Estonian firms cannot solely grow at home. "They need to export so they need to be competitive, they need to be very specific about their solutions. And that is what I see in Estonia – they have very high quality, they are very innovative and they are fast," Effah said.

Roomet Sõrmus, economic adviser at the Estonian embassy in Berlin, said of the refurbishment: "The embassy has acquired a new and fresh look, and we can also tell Estonia's digital story and innovation story in a modern way, using modern technical possibilities. And above all, it is intended so that Estonian entrepreneurs who want to export to Germany and hold meetings here can use the premises of the embassy's business centre as a dignified and suitable place."

The embassy building in Berlin was purchased with funds from the Puhk family of entrepreneurs over 100 years ago.

--

