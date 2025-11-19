Estonia has returned €1.2 million in vehicle registration fees for cars sold abroad

As of July 1, the state has been refunding the registration fee for vehicles sold abroad. So far, the total amount refunded has exceeded €1.2 million.

The right to a refund of the registration fee applies only if the fee was paid and the vehicle is removed from the traffic register with the intention of putting it into use outside Estonia.

So far, more than €1,217,000 has been refunded for 1,279 vehicles and approximately €100,000 for 101 vehicles is awaiting owner applications, after which the refunds will be issued, Märten Surva, head of the vehicle registry department at the Transport Administration, told ERR.

Surva explained that the refund application can be submitted via the Transport Administration's e-service by the last registered owner of the vehicle.

Applications for partial refunds, including bank account details, must be submitted to the Transport Administration within 60 days of the vehicle's removal from the traffic register. "If the application is not submitted within 60 days, it will no longer be possible to apply for a partial refund for that specific vehicle," Surva noted.

The registration fee will be refunded if the vehicle was first registered less than ten years ago.

The refunded amount will match the fee calculated on the date the vehicle was removed from the traffic register, based on the fee rates in effect at the time the original payment was made.

For vehicles removed from the register within one year of their initial registration in Estonia, the base portion of the registration fee in effect at the time of registration will not be refunded.

Registration fees under €300 are not eligible for a refund.

Details on the registration fee rates and calculations can be found in the Traffic Act.

The amount of the registration fee depends on the vehicle's carbon emissions and weight. The rate also includes a €150 base fee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!