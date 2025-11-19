Tallinn-Tartu highway closed after truck falls off overpass

On Wednesday afternoon, the Tallinn–Tartu highway is closed in both directions after a truck drove through a guardrail on the Vaida overpass in Harju County.

The Emergency Response Center received a report at 1:50 p.m. that a truck with a tipper trailer had driven through the guardrail of the Vaida overpass, which crosses the highway in the village of Suuresta, Rae Municipality, and had fallen onto the highway.

The driver is trapped in the cab, and rescuers are working to cut him out. The driver is conscious and responsive. The trailer is not carrying any cargo.

Rescue teams from Jüri, Kose, and Kesklinn, along with Saue's volunteer rescuers, paramedics, and police, responded to the incident.

The emergency services remind the public that with the arrival of sub-zero temperatures, roads are extremely slippery.

This article was updated to add that the road is closed in both directions and then again to add the gallery.

