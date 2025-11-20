Estonia and Russia agree lake fishing quotas for 2026

Estonia and Russia have agreed on the fishing quotas for Lake Peipus, Lake Pihkva and Lake Lämmijärv for 2026. Due to a significant decrease in the perch fishing quota, Estonia's total quota for next year will be approximately 300 tonnes less than in 2025.

Estonia and Russia also agreed that the perch fishing quota can be changed halfway through the next period if spring test fishing shows that perch stocks are larger than they appeared to be in the fall.

According to Herki Tuus, head of the fisheries department at the Estonian Ministry of Agriculture, the reduction in quotas means that the income of fishers on Lake Peipus may decrease slightly next year. The monetary value of catches on the Estonian side, based on initial purchase prices, is approximately €5 million a year, making it an important source of income for fishers in the region.

"We are very concerned about perch. Scientific data this year showed that perch stocks are quite poor for the future, and the quota reduction from last year is almost half, from 980 tonnes to 450 tonnes – Estonia's perch catch quota for next year. At the same time, there is also good news, for example, there is a significant increase in the fishing quota for pikeperch (zander), from 700 tonnes this year to over 1,000 tonnes next year," said Tuus.

