X!

Estonia and Russia agree lake fishing quotas for 2026

News
Fishing boats.
Fishing boats. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
News

Estonia and Russia have agreed on the fishing quotas for Lake Peipus, Lake Pihkva and Lake Lämmijärv for 2026. Due to a significant decrease in the perch fishing quota, Estonia's total quota for next year will be approximately 300 tonnes less than in 2025.

Estonia and Russia also agreed that the perch fishing quota can be changed halfway through the next period if spring test fishing shows that perch stocks are larger than they appeared to be in the fall.

According to Herki Tuus, head of the fisheries department at the Estonian Ministry of Agriculture, the reduction in quotas means that the income of fishers on Lake Peipus may decrease slightly next year. The monetary value of catches on the Estonian side, based on initial purchase prices, is approximately €5 million a year, making it an important source of income for fishers in the region.

"We are very concerned about perch. Scientific data this year showed that perch stocks are quite poor for the future, and the quota reduction from last year is almost half, from 980 tonnes to 450 tonnes – Estonia's perch catch quota for next year. At the same time, there is also good news, for example, there is a significant increase in the fishing quota for pikeperch (zander), from 700 tonnes this year to over 1,000 tonnes next year," said Tuus.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne Kaamera"

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20.11

US peace plan has 'no logic' and could be 'media noise', security experts say

20.11

Estonia's top contemporary music stars take center stage at Huddersfield festival

20.11

Estonia and Russia agree lake fishing quotas for 2026

20.11

35 dogs rescued from appalling conditions at Rapla County 'puppy mill'

20.11

The Estonian gallerist selling art to the stars in New York City

20.11

Gallery: Christmas tree arrives at Narva's Town Hall Square

20.11

Gallery: Hollywood movie filmed in Estonia premieres in Tallinn

20.11

Heads of schools find preparatory education bill underbaked

20.11

University of Life Sciences institute head suspected of gross violation of tender rules

20.11

Estonia denies rumors it will take over Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

20.11

Estonians have started to buy less food

19.11

Estonia returns €1.2 million in vehicle registration fees for cars sold abroad

20.11

Tallinn-Tartu highway closed after truck falls off overpass Updated

20.11

Estonia's new law raises legal working hours for 7 to 12-year-olds

19.11

Shoppers complain 'shrinkflation' is increasingly common in Estonia's supermarkets

17.11

Hollywood action movie filmed in Estonia hits theaters this week

18.11

Tartu–Riga express train expected to launch by mid-December

19.11

Riigikogu passes flexible working hours amendements

19.11

Estonian residence permit revoked for driver in Laagna tee fatal accident

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo