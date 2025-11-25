X!

Pärnu is preparing to repair city center bridge

News
Pärnu City Center Bridge.
Pärnu City Center Bridge. Source: ERR
News

The Pärnu city government is planning to reconstruct the Kesklinna bridge and has announced a design tender for the project.

The bridge is in poor condition, and its need for renovation has been known for years.

"We want to receive two preliminary designs. One design should propose a non-opening bridge, and the other should propose a bridge that opens in the middle, similar to the historical first bridge," said Uno Kask, project manager at the city government's infrastructure and construction department.

Estimated costs are also expected for both options.

Kask said the bridge's piers will remain in place, but everything else will be demolished and rebuilt. The new structure will have two lanes of traffic, one in each direction, and pedestrian and cyclist lanes on both sides.

While the city government had previously planned to begin reconstruction of the bridge next year, Kask said this is no longer realistic at the current pace.

"I think a realistic timeline for the bridge to undergo reconstruction is 2027. That's because the design process alone takes nearly eleven months. The project should be completed by the end of 2026, and only then could we move forward with the construction tender," the city government representative said.

Kask was unable to predict how expensive the reconstruction would be. The Pärnu city budget strategy allocates €7 million for the design and renovation of the bridge over the next two years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:00

Estonia providing state-of-the-art prostheses for Ukrainian soldiers

17:20

Marja-Liisa Alop: We have not the luxury to refuse private healthcare

16:53

EU foreign chief: Peace plan must first and foremost set conditions for Russia

16:49

Elenger CEO: European natural gas price fall not to impact Estonian customers for now

16:25

Port of Tallinn's €1.2 million bribe case expires

16:21

Isamaa suspected of receiving €330,000 in prohibited donations

15:57

Minister: Estonia committed to eliminating violence against women worldwide

15:31

Gallery: Snowball soup 'bake-off' held in Türi

14:55

Kersti Kaljulaid: Violence begets more violence, no one is born violent

14:24

Pärnu is preparing to repair city center bridge

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

24.11

Which products are Narva residents buying in Russian town Ivangorod?

10:05

Patrol officer: Responding to calls paints a sad picture of Estonia Updated

24.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav update completed

24.11

Gallery: 6 new K9 self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

23.11

Taavi Kotka: Looking Estonians in the eye, I can see we won't give up on our country

24.11

Dining your way through the Tallinn Christmas Market

24.11

Minimum wage negotiations to continue with national conciliator

24.11

Reconstruction of Tallinn's Lauteri tänav begins December 3

24.11

Chef of the Year: A gas station hot dog is the best thing after a hard day

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo