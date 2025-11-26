LEGO artist Nathan Sawaya's 'Art of the Brick' exhibition opening in Tallinn

This Friday (November 28), "Art of the Brick," an exhibition by U.S. artist Nathan Sawaya featuring over 70 works created using LEGO, opens at M-hoone in Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City.

Former New York lawyer Nathan Sawaya (52) is the first contemporary artist to choose LEGO blocks as his sole artistic medium, after taking a step up from sculpting.

More than 70 of Sawaya's works will be on display in Telliskivi, including original compositions and interpretations of famous masterpieces including Van Gogh's "The Starry Night," Klimt's "The Kiss," and Munch's "The Scream."

An interactive area has also been set up for visitors, where they can create their own LEGO figures.

The exhibition has been brought to Estonia by the PoCo pop art museum.

"This exhibition can inspire not only children but also adults. LEGO bricks, a symbol of childhood, have become a serious artistic tool in Sawaya's hands. The exhibition reminds us that imagination does not disappear with age – it just needs space and inspiration," said one of PoCo's founders, Linnar Viiik.

The exhibition has previously been presented in more than 100 cities around the world.

It will remain on display at M-hoone in Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City until March 29.

"Art of the Brick." Source: Press materials

More information about the "Art of the Brick" exhibition in Tallinn is available here.

