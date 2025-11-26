X!

UK's new Ajax Infantry Fighting Vehicles to arrive in Estonia next year

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur with U.K. Minister for the Armed Forces Alistair Carns.
Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur with U.K. Minister for the Armed Forces Alistair Carns. Source: Ministry of Defense
On Wednesday, Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) met with the United Kingdom's Minister of the Armed Forces Alistair Carns in Tallinn to discuss strengthening defense cooperation between the two countries, as well as collaboration between their respective defense industries.

The U.K. Armed Forces have been an excellent partner for Estonia, and it is encouraging to see the British modernizing their armored forces and introducing new Ajax Infantry Fighting Vehicles," said Pevkur.

"According to the U.K. Armed Forces Minister, we can expect to see these new vehicles in Estonia as early as next year, further enhancing Estonia's defense capabilities and the deterrence provided by our Allies in the region," he added.

After meeting with Pevkur, Carns will visit British troops stationed at Tapa Military Base and participate in a demonstration of the Ajax armored vehicles.

The United Kingdom has long been a key defense partner for Estonia.

NATO decided to deploy Allied battlegroups to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland following the 2016 NATO Summit in Warsaw.

The first NATO Battlegroup arrived at Estonia's 1st Infantry Brigade in April 2017. The U.K. serves as the framework nation for the Battlegroup, with France as a contributing nation.

Editor: Michael Cole

UK's new Ajax Infantry Fighting Vehicles to arrive in Estonia next year

