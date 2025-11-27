X!

Train traffic suspended following collision in Saku municipality

News
Elron train. Photo is illustrative.
Elron train. Photo is illustrative. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Train traffic is disrupted after a train derailed following a collision between an Elron train and a truck in Saku municipality, Harju County, on Thursday morning.

At 9:17 a.m., the emergency center received a report that a train had collided with a truck at the Saku Soo tee level crossing in Saku municipality. The train derailed, and rail traffic has been disrupted.

At the time of the accident, there were about 20 people on board the passenger train. According to initial information, one passenger sustained minor injuries.

The truck was severely damaged, and the condition of the truck driver is currently unknown, said a spokesperson for the Rescue Board.

Professional rescue units from Kohila, Jüri, and Keila, along with Saue volunteers, ambulance services, and police, are responding to the incident.

Elron announced on its website that due to the accident between Saku and Kiisa, the Tallinn–Rapla, Tallinn–Türi, and Tallinn–Viljandi trains will not be operating between Tallinn and Kiisa.

Until the investigation is completed and the tracks are cleared, buses will replace train services.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:42

Ott Tänak fourth after stage four of swansong race in Saudi Arabia

10:24

Train traffic suspended following collision in Saku municipality

10:21

Estonian FM: Putin smells blood in the air, there's no sign of peace

09:27

Parliamentary parties feel Political Parties Act needs changes

09:00

Deepening inequality reflected in basic schools mathematics exam results

08:55

Estonia's average monthly wage in Q3 2025 was €2,075

08:33

Several education organizations oppose unqualified teachers' pay model

26.11

Ukrainian artists in Estonia documentary series showing at Vabamu

26.11

Statistics: Estonia's Q3 construction volumes down 0.6% on year

26.11

UK's new Ajax Infantry Fighting Vehicles to arrive in Estonia next year

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

26.11

Gallery: New US ambassador Roman Pipko arrives in Estonia Updated

25.11

Estonia invites South Korean defense firm Hanwha to set up local production hub

26.11

Rail Baltica to require €500–600 million annually in investments

26.11

Number of Russians citizens in Estonia down 10% over five years

26.11

Estonia's newest long-range radar station now online

26.11

UK's new Ajax Infantry Fighting Vehicles to arrive in Estonia next year

25.11

Estonia's Elering accused of breaking EU rules

26.11

Court halves rape sentence handed to noted Estonian DJ

26.11

Ministry of Foreign Affairs preparing to renovate its iconic main building

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo