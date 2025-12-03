X!

Watch live: Global Estonian virtual forum takes place this Friday


The main and final seven-hour concert of the "Iseoma" Song and Dance Festival takes place on July 6, 2025.
This Friday (December 5), a virtual forum organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes place , connecting the Estonian diaspora and highlighting 2025's key events. The forum can be viewed live from 6 p.m. Estonian time via the links in this article.

The program schedule is as follows:

  • "Estonian Diplomacy and Estonians Worldwide: How to Cooperate in a Rapidly Changing Security Environment?"

Jonatan Vseviov, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Karl Altau, Executive Director, Joint Baltic American National Committee (JBANC) (USA)

Marcus Kolga, Political Scientist and Disinformation Expert (Canada)

  • Music Performance: Maria Peterson and Eva Eensaar-Tootsen – "Sand, Sea and Thoughts" (lyrics by Ernst Enno)'

  • "Estonians Living Abroad and Elections"

Halliki Kreinin, Researcher (Germany/Estonia)

Renee Meriste, President, Los Angeles Estonian Society

Tõnis Saarts, Associate Professor of Comparative Politics, Institute of Social Sciences, Tallinn University

  • Video Link to Abroad – Merike Barborak (New York): Behind the Scenes What happened when FILMIST STUDIO at the New York Estonian House began producing short documentaries with young people from Estonia and the USA?

  • Short Film produced in New York: "Class 2010"

  • "Creativity and Entrepreneurship of Estonian Youth Abroad"

Kaisa Kasekamp, President, Global Estonian Youth Network (Canada)

Lasse Leminsky, Participant, Global Estonian Internship Program; Finalist, "Best Practice 2025" Competition (Germany)

Liina Viies, Adviser on Global Estonian Affairs and Cultural Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

  • Video Link Abroad – Siim Säinas from Google, Singapore

  •  Video Link Abroad – Introducing HEIA (Hello Estonians in Australia)

Kristel Alla, Editor, HEIA (Australia)

Kristi Barrow, Founder and Technical Lead, HEIA (Australia)

Mark Narustrang, Chair of the Board, HEIA (Australia)
 

  • Discussion: "Newspaper, Social Media or Podcast? Communication Among Estonian Communities"

Kristelle Michelson, Journalist and Online Editor, Vaba Eesti Sõna

Kadri Linnas, Adviser on Global Estonian Affairs and Cultural Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Silver Tambur, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Estonian World

  •  On thoughtful noteKristiina Ehin poet, singer and songwriter 

 

  • Music Performance: Maria Peterson and Eva Eensaar-Tootsen – "Sleep, Sleep, Great and Pure Stream" (lyrics by Jaan Kaplinski)

 

More information about the virtual forum can be found here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole



