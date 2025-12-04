Estonian Ministry of Defense awards medals to French Allied troops in Tapa

On Thursday, Permanent Secretary of the Estonian Ministry of Defense Kaimo Kuusk, presented the Medal for Participation in International Military Operations to French Allied troops serving in Tapa, with the 1st Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

"Your service in Estonia has been outstanding, marked by high readiness, professionalism, and exemplary cooperation with the Estonian Defense Forces.," said Kuusk in his speech.

"The Light Infantry Company participated in NATO Exercise PIKNE in September, led by the Estonian Division – a strategically important training event where your performance strengthened both national and Allied defense planning," he added.

"Throughout your deployment, you supported the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit), particularly the Pärnu District, and worked closely with the Scouts Battalion. Interoperability is built through daily training, side by side, in all conditions. France, as one of our key Allies, has been a steadfast contributor to NATO's defense posture in Estonia. Your presence here has been an essential part of deterrence."

Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Karmo Kuusk presents the Medal for Participation in International Military Operations to French Allied troops serving in Tapa Source: Ministry of Defense

The French Light Infantry Company will conclude its service in Estonia in December.

---

