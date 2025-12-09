Deputy mayor wants to let cars with 2 passengers drive in bus lanes

Tallinn's new deputy mayor for municipal services and entrepreneurship Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) has proposed to allow cars with at least two passengers to use bus lanes in the capital

Järvan made the proposal to Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform) and said the traffic arrangement is not his own invention but a solution that has proven effective internationally.

He said the system is already working successfully in several European countries, such as Norway.

The change would help make more efficient use of existing infrastructure and support a more family-friendly urban environment, the deputy mayor said. He outlined four reasons why he believes this would be beneficial.

He wrote that families with children spend a lot of time in city traffic. The ability to use bus lanes would make daily trips easier.

As a second reason, Järvan noted that giving preference to cars carrying more people would reduce the overall number of cars during peak hours.

Third, he considered the change to be more environmentally friendly, since carpooling means fewer traffic jams and a smaller CO₂ footprint.

Fourth, in his view, it would provide more flexibility to local governments—each city could decide where such a solution would be most useful.



