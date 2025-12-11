X!

Gallery: New dictionary of standard Estonian released

The 2025 edition of the Dictionary of Standard Estonian (ÕS) is out now. December 2025.
The Institute of the Estonian Language (EKI) has unveiled "ÕS 2025," the latest edition of the Dictionary of Standard Estonian featuring new entries and updated usage.

The orthographic dictionary primarily covers neutral and formal language used in official communication. Starting January 1, 2026, ÕS 2025 will serve as the foundation for standard written Estonian.

"ÕS 2025" features new Estonian words and provides updated guidance on word conjugation, declension and spelling. In addition to roughly 60,000 main entries, the dictionary includes about 30,000 compound words and derivatives as examples.

According to EKI, the new edition builds on its predecessor but updates vocabulary to reflect contemporary usage. Rare, old-fashioned and dialect words, as well as vulgar terms, have been removed.

The latest "ÕS" also reflects changes in the relationship between general and specialized language, generally including technical terms that are in everyday use.

Place-name information has been expanded as well. The new "ÕS" lists nearly 7,000 place names, including all 4,500 official settlement names in Estonia.

The previous edition of the Dictionary of Standard Estonian dates back to 2018.

"ÕS 2025" is available for purchase in publisher EKSA's online store and from bookstores nationwide.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

