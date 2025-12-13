X!

Tallinn tram lines 1, 2 and 5 back in action after technical issue

{{1765624740000 | amCalendar}}
Tallinn tram line number 2.
Tallinn tram line number 2. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tallinn tram lines 1, 2, and 5 were temporarily suspended on Saturday due to a substation failure. The lines are now all up and running again.

The three tram lines in the Estonian capital were operating again after a couple of hours.

Tallinna Linnatransport apologized for the inconvenience and advised passengers to stay tuned for further information.

Editor: Michael Cole, Mari Peegel

