Tallinn tram lines 1, 2 and 5 back in action after technical issue
Tallinn tram lines 1, 2, and 5 were temporarily suspended on Saturday due to a substation failure. The lines are now all up and running again.
The three tram lines in the Estonian capital were operating again after a couple of hours.
Tallinna Linnatransport apologized for the inconvenience and advised passengers to stay tuned for further information.
---
Editor: Michael Cole, Mari Peegel